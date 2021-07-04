Charles Laxton BurnsMarch 27, 1935 - June 30, 2021Charles Laxton Burns, 86, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021.Charles was born in Ellenboro, March 27, 1935, to the late Mattie Lillian Hamrick Burns and Alonzo Laxton Burns. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Lorene Sears Burns; brother, Jesse Burns of Tulsa, Okla.; and sisters, Sally McNeely of Bessemer City, Lorene Stephens of Belmont, and Frances Wallen of Shelby.Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and participated in the space program which landed a man on the moon during the 1960s. He enjoyed a fulfilling career with Duke Power at the Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C., where he retired in the early 1990s. He was a devoted Christian who loved spending time with his family and enjoyed travel and vacationing with them.He is survived by his son, Charles Jeffrey Burns; daughter-in-law, Julia Medlin Burns; and grandson, Thomas Jeffrey (T.J.) Burns.Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8, at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg.Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to University Hills Baptist Church, 1500 Suther Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213.Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home