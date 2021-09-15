Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Martin Efird Jr.
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central Cabarrus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
Charles Martin Efird Jr.

April 20, 1961 - September 10, 2021

Charles Martin Efird Jr., 60, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Martin was born April 20, 1961, in Thomasville, Ga., but lived almost his entire life in Harrisburg. He graduated from Central Cabarrus High School and Oral Roberts University.

Martin spent his career teaching school. He taught for 36 years in both Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County Schools. He touched so many lives through his years of teaching.

Martin loved his family very much. He loved spending time with them hiking in the mountains of Georgia and North Carolina, and on the shores of the Outer Banks.

Martin loved baseball. He was a huge Red Sox fan. He always looked forward to opening day and enjoyed attending Kannapolis Intimidators games regularly. He also loved the UNC Tarheels, and loved to go to Chapel Hill to attend games. Martin loved music and it was a huge part of his life, whether it was singing in the choir or sporadically bursting into song. Martin loved reading and enjoyed spending his free time diving into a good book. Martin loved Jesus and shared his faith with others. He taught Sunday school for many years and habitually woke up early in the morning to read and study his Bible.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Charles and Kathy Efird; his loving wife of 35 years Kim Efird; daughter, Erin Efird Deaton and husband, Andrew; son, Daniel Martin Efird; brother, Robert Efird; sister, Christy Efird Coley (Mike); and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Efird Hubbell.

A funeral service was scheduled at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2007 Stallings Rd., in Harrisburg, Tuesday, Sept. 14. Visitation was held at 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Gideon's International; The Salvation Army; or Samaritan's Purse.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 4:45p.m.
Grace Presbyterian Church
2007 Stallings Rd., Harrisburg
Sep
14
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Grace Presbyterian Church
2007 Stallings Rd., Harrisburg
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I remember him from Central Cabarrus.He was very quiet.Sorry for your lost.
Ophelia Allen
September 16, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to read of Mr. Efird´s passing this morning. He was one of my daughter Melissa´s favorite teachers. His love of science and joy of learning rubbed off on Melissa. She is now at Lees-McRae College studying Pre-Vet and I truly believe his teaching helped to steer her toward a career in the sciences. As a very active mom and president of the PTSO at Winkler, I can truly say he was also one of my favorite people. I will be praying for your family during this difficult time. "May God bless you and keep you, may His face shine down upon you and give you His Peace". This world will miss such a special man - but heaven definitely got a good one. In Christ, The Ford Family
DeeDee Ford
Work
September 15, 2021
Sorry. For your loss. Jesus loves you !
Fredlinker
September 14, 2021
Martin was a great friend. I´ll miss him terribly. Condolences to Kim, Erin, Daniel, and all loved ones and friends.
David Smith
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results