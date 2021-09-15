Charles Martin Efird Jr.April 20, 1961 - September 10, 2021Charles Martin Efird Jr., 60, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.Martin was born April 20, 1961, in Thomasville, Ga., but lived almost his entire life in Harrisburg. He graduated from Central Cabarrus High School and Oral Roberts University.Martin spent his career teaching school. He taught for 36 years in both Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County Schools. He touched so many lives through his years of teaching.Martin loved his family very much. He loved spending time with them hiking in the mountains of Georgia and North Carolina, and on the shores of the Outer Banks.Martin loved baseball. He was a huge Red Sox fan. He always looked forward to opening day and enjoyed attending Kannapolis Intimidators games regularly. He also loved the UNC Tarheels, and loved to go to Chapel Hill to attend games. Martin loved music and it was a huge part of his life, whether it was singing in the choir or sporadically bursting into song. Martin loved reading and enjoyed spending his free time diving into a good book. Martin loved Jesus and shared his faith with others. He taught Sunday school for many years and habitually woke up early in the morning to read and study his Bible.Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Charles and Kathy Efird; his loving wife of 35 years Kim Efird; daughter, Erin Efird Deaton and husband, Andrew; son, Daniel Martin Efird; brother, Robert Efird; sister, Christy Efird Coley (Mike); and a large extended family.He was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Efird Hubbell.A funeral service was scheduled at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2007 Stallings Rd., in Harrisburg, Tuesday, Sept. 14. Visitation was held at 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Gideon's International; The Salvation Army; or Samaritan's Purse.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg