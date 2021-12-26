Charles Edward "Paps" Gressle Jr.
Mr. Charles Edward "Paps" Gressle Jr., 70, of Concord and more recently Lexington, Ky., passed away peacefully in hospice care, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, with his daughters by his side.
Charles lived his last months the same way he lived his life – with love, patience and faith, kindness and humility, with a quiet strength and a peace that passes all understanding.
Charles was a kind, devoted, loving, generous, creative, fun and funny man, husband, father, brother, family member, friend and neighbor. He was a sweet, quiet soul who listened more than he spoke. He would literally give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His words and actions were full of intelligence, wisdom, experience, and unconditional, nonjudgmental love.
His greatest love was his wife, Dale Arden Brown Gressle, with whom he enjoyed 50 years of marriage before her death, June 2, 2020. Their deep and enduring love for each other was truly remarkable and has been a blessing and inspiration to so many over the years.
In his early years, Charles worked as an orderly in the Emergency Room at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital (now Atrium Health- Northeast) where he worked nights with his wife, Dale. He trained for the Army and served in the U.S. National Guard. He worked for more than 20 years at Stonewall Jackson Training School as a youth counselor then security guard where he was affectionately known as "Mr. G."
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Dale Gressle (Brown); granddaughter, Alyssa Altman; father, Charles Edward Gressle Sr.; mother, Gloria Gressle (Roberts); sister, Nancy Smart (Gressle); and brother, Donald Gressle.
Charles' legacy will live on through his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Charles Edward Gressle III, wife, Liza Gressle (Kirby), and their children, Charlie (Charles IV), Max, Kirby and Dex of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla; daughter, Elizabeth Tovar, husband, Victor Tovar, and their children, Tori, Teago, Harrison and Izzy of Lexington, Ky.; youngest daughter, Amanda Gressle, and her daughter, Ava Altman; sister, Gale Stanley (Gressle); sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Brown and Rosemary Gressle (Brock); and many beloved cousins and nieces and nephews.
Although our family has experienced great loss over the past 18 months, we have more joy than sorrow. We have seen and experienced God's love, faithfulness, mercy and grace in so many ways. We have seen more clearly than ever how our parents have been a blessing to so many through their life and in their death. As a family we are now closer than ever and our faith is stronger than ever. We can joyfully and gratefully remember and celebrate the gift of these two amazing people and their lives well lived and well loved. We are rejoicing that they have been reunited in heaven with each other and all their loved ones gone before them. We can just imagine the homecoming celebration – no doubt there was great music with lots of beautiful singing and dancing, hugging and kissing!
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Bluegrass Care Navigators for their Hospice services. https://www.bgcarenav.org/give
The support and care received and/or facilitated by the Lexington hospice team during the last months for both dad and mom made the journey exponentially easier and infinitely more peaceful. For those who have end of life decisions ahead of them please reach out to your local Hospice to help guide you and your family through the most difficult times. We are so thankful for the care and partnership to help make their last months and days with us as comfortable and peaceful as they wanted.
A celebration of life service was held at Motion Church in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 17.
This poem was selected and read by the Hospice Chaplain who officiated the service. He got to know dad well over the past several months and we all agree this poem captures the essence of the kind of man he was…
"A Measure of a Man" by Grady Poulard
The measure of a man is not determined by his show of outward strength
Or the volume of his voice
Or the thunder of his actions
Or of his intellect or academic abilities
It is seen rather in terms of the love that he has for his family and for everyone
The strengths of his commitments
The genuineness of his friendships
The sincerity of his purpose
The quiet courage of his convictions
The fun, laughter, joy and happiness he gives to his family and to others
His love of life
His patience and his honesty
And his contentment with what he has.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.