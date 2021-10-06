Charles Earl Irving II
August 24, 1941 - September 30, 2021
Charles Earl Irving II, 80, of Charleston, S.C., entered into eternal rest Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia.
"Charlie" was born in Leakesville, Aug. 24, 1941, the eldest son of Charles Earl Irving Sr. and Marion Wilkins. He grew up in Charlotte around East 36th St.
He graduated from Central High School in 1959 and attended both Central Piedmont College and UNC Charlotte. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in October 1959. While in the Air Force, he served in Taiwan as a Morse interceptor operator. After an honorable discharge from the service, he began his 32-year career with the U.S. Postal Service serving in various management positions. His last two positions with the Postal Service were serving as postmaster in Kannapolis and then Summerville, S.C.
Charlie was an avid reader and loved to fish. He spent hours on his dock with a book in one hand and a pole in the other just enjoying the day. When he wasn't on the dock you would find him working diligently in the yard or watching old westerns in his "man cave." He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with someone and the next thing you know he was sharing a "cold one" with them. He cherished his neighbors and friends and loved spending time with them talking politics, watching races, and cheering on his favorite football teams.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet McElroy Irving. In addition he leaves behind his daughters, Sherrie Reed (Rick), Lisa Wallace (Jim), and Emily Overcash (Jason); and stepdaughters, Jamie Woodward and Susan Keller. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Charles Wallace, Elisabeth Fairfax, Alex Barnhardt, and Matthew Overcash. His grandson, Samuel Wallace, preceded his grandfather in death. Charlie also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Anderson Wallace, Avery Fairfax, and Anna Fairfax. He will be sorely missed by his beloved dog, Festus (named in honor of his love of old westerns).
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Ginger Saxon (Lide). He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Irving of Concord; and two sisters, Marilyn Hartis of Charlotte and Margaret Haughton (Tommy) of Lake Wylie, S.C.
The family would like to thank Jennifer, Katherine, Mark, and James from Amedisys Hospice for their kind and loving care of Charlie during this journey.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel Annex, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis beginning at 1 p.m. , with the service to follow at 2 p.m. The burial will follow immediately at Carolina Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
in Charlie's name.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.