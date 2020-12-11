Charles "Charlie" Jett
October 28, 2020 - December 7, 2020
Charles "Charlie" William Brooks Jett, infant, went home to be with Jesus Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
He is the son of John Warren Jett III and Melissa Bobo Jett of Charlotte.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Christian Kraus (Caitlin) of Denver, N.C., and John Warren Jett IV of Alexandria, Va.; a sister, Sarah Jett Marsh (Richard) of Charlotte; grandparents, Chuck and Chris Bobo of Pauline, S.C., and Linda Mullis Jett of Alexandria, Va.; great-grandparents, Hazel Rogers of Inman, S.C., and Joyce Bobo of Pauline, S.C.; an aunt, Katherine Jett Hayes (Mark) of Alexandria, Va.; a cousin, Matthew Taylor Hayes; and nieces, Jenna Kraus and Callie Kraus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at the home of Chuck and Chris Bobo at 3295 Hwy. #56 in Pauline, S.C.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory of Gaffney, S.C.www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.