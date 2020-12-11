Menu
Charles "Charlie" Jett
2020 - 2020
BORN
2020
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC
Charles "Charlie" Jett

October 28, 2020 - December 7, 2020

Charles "Charlie" William Brooks Jett, infant, went home to be with Jesus Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

He is the son of John Warren Jett III and Melissa Bobo Jett of Charlotte.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Christian Kraus (Caitlin) of Denver, N.C., and John Warren Jett IV of Alexandria, Va.; a sister, Sarah Jett Marsh (Richard) of Charlotte; grandparents, Chuck and Chris Bobo of Pauline, S.C., and Linda Mullis Jett of Alexandria, Va.; great-grandparents, Hazel Rogers of Inman, S.C., and Joyce Bobo of Pauline, S.C.; an aunt, Katherine Jett Hayes (Mark) of Alexandria, Va.; a cousin, Matthew Taylor Hayes; and nieces, Jenna Kraus and Callie Kraus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home of Chuck and Chris Bobo at 3295 Hwy. #56 in Pauline, S.C.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory of Gaffney, S.C.

www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
My condolences to you and your family. May the God of comfort be with you all during this difficult time. (2 Cor. 1:2-4)
Jonathan
Neighbor
December 12, 2020
Chuck and Chris please know that you and your family are being prayed for here in Georgia Heaven has received a true Angel , and we pray God gives you all Strength in the days ahead .
Rusty & Melissa Ferrell
Friend
December 11, 2020
