Charles "Chuck" Richard JewettOctober 7, 1951 - December 11, 2021Mr. Charles "Chuck" Richard Jewett, 70, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Keith Kannenberg. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Chuck was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Cortland, N.Y., to the late Bernard Jewett and Maryellen Cumberland Jewett. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Connie Jewett; brothers-in-law, Ron Jordan, Daniel Truesdail, Jr.; and parents-in-law, Robert and Esther Raney.Chuck worked for the Newark Valley Bus Garage as head mechanic for many years under Stew Yetter and Connie Koroluck. After moving to Concord, he worked for the City of Concord Fire Department as a mechanic for many years. He was a volunteer firefighter, for combined 30+ years, at Winecoff Volunteer Fire Department in Concord, and Newark Valley Fire Department in New York, where he also served as the Fire Chief for a time. Chuck loved fishing, camping, NASCAR, woodworking, Country music, and spending time with his family and friends. He deeply misses his two beloved dogs.He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marlene Raney Jewett; daughters, Brandie Petraske and husband, Keith, Tera Russell; sons, Scott Jewett, Charlie Jewett, C.J. Jewett, Tony Jewett, Trevor Jewett and wife, Victoria; sister, Janet Jordan; brother, William Jewett; grandchildren, Christian, Dylan, Cory, Mason, Zac, Harper, Allison, Jamison, Stephanie; sisters-in-law, Darlene McKercher and husband, Rich, Kathy Wallace and Dan Rutkowski, Cindy Finsel and husband, Mike, Louise Truesdail; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.Wilkinson Funeral Home