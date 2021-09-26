Menu
Charles Eugene Mainer
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Charles Eugene Mainer

June 28, 1936 - September 23, 2021

Charles Eugene Mainer, 85, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

He was born June 28, 1936, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Joseph Emmitt Mainer and Sadie McDaniel Mainer. His father, J.E. Mainer Sr., and the Mountaineers are in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., Wilkesboro, and Kannapolis.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn Covington and Mary Hatley; brothers, J.E. Mainer Jr., Earl Mainer and Glenn Mainer.

Charles worked at Cannon Mills for over 40 years, until he retired. After that, he worked for Food Lion on Cabarrus Ave. in Concord for a number of years. Charles enjoyed playing pool, throwing horseshoes, fishing and drag racing. He was a member of Concord Church of Christ.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Adam Jones. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at Whitley's Funeral Home.

Charles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Alexander Mainer; daughters, Cherrie Mainer Stamey, Candy Mainer Cain; grandchildren, Charles Draper, Jessica Draper, Devin Smith; and five great-grandchildren.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Sep
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.