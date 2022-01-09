Charles "Charlie" Alis RitchieJuly 8, 1944 - January 4, 2022Charles "Charlie" Alis Ritchie, 77, of Landis, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 3:09 a.m., surrounded by close family members at Atrium Health - Cabarrus.Born July 8, 1944, in Rowan County, Charlie was the son of the late Alis Alexander Ritchie and Sallie Emalene Hart Ritchie. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Kevin "Mark" Ritchie; and sister, Nancy Simmons. Charlie attended Multiply Church Concord with his family since 2017 and retired from Scientific Atlanta as a professional painter. He later worked at Johnson's Superette where he loved socializing with the customers.Charlie was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed socializing with everyone he met, whether shopping at the flea market every weekend, eating out at his favorite local restaurants or Church. He never met a stranger, even going through 19 cancer treatments, he made a point to know by name every nurse, doctor and patient he came in contact with during this time. Charlie was a loving father, yet his greatest joy was being a grandfather and great-grandfather.Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Angela Morgan (John Sawczak Sr.) of Huntersville and Amy Ritchie Bost (Brant) of Concord; sister, Becky Lyman (Walt) of Landis; and eight grandchildren, Jennifer Morgan, Josiah Fleming, Joshua Fleming (Catlin), Justin Ferrare, Miranda Fleming (Daniel Yow), Jonathan Fleming (Brooke), John Michael Sawczak Jr. and Gradin Bost. He also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren, Ansley Grace, Jaxon, Brayden, Landon, Kaydence, Chesney, Brentley, Uriah, Lakelynn, Serenity, Corbin, Jenesis, Eko, Harper and Baby Yow, due June 2022.The family will receive friends at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Charlie's life will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel with Dr. Douglas Witherup and Mr. Randy Fleming, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.The family has requested you kindly remember Charlie with memorials in his honor to Cabarrus Dream Center, 280 Concord Pkwy. S, Suite 110, Concord, NC 28027.Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home