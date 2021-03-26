Menu
Charles Steen

Mr. Charles Wilson Steen, 88, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Mr. Steen was born March 3, 1933, in Chesterfield County, S.C. He was the son of the late Luther Steen and Azilee Clark Steen.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Steen loved woodworking and watching NASCAR. He had worked for Bryant Heating & Air as a salesman and later worked for 2001 VIP of Myrtle Beach, S.C., as head of the Maintenance Department until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Kannapolis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Joan Blaine Steen.

Mr. Steen is survived by two sons, Kenneth Steen and wife, Nancy, of John's Island, S.C., and Scott Steen and wife, Marne, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Doris Mangum of Kannapolis; two grandchildren, K.B. Steen Jr. and wife, Alison, and Charles Lee Steen. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 26, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.