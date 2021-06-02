Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Anthony "Tony" Thompson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Charles Anthony "Tony" Thompson

December 9, 1960 - May 31, 2021

Charles Anthony "Tony" Thompson of Harrisburg, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Tony was born in Concord, Dec. 9, 1960, to the late Bobby Ray and Ida Ann Garmon Thompson. Tony was a Central Cabarrus High School honor graduate and received his Bachelor Degrees in Economics and Business Administration from Pfeiffer College. He was self-employed in Real Estate. He enjoyed all sports, was an avid athlete and played high school and legion baseball. He was a life-long member of Harmony United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Jewell Smith Thompson of Concord; wife, the Rev. Tina Overcash Thompson of Harrisburg; daughter, Rachael Hodges (Matt) of Concord; son, Jonathan Thompson and fiancée, Emily Gottielib of Austin, Texas; sister, Lynn Hardin (David) of Kennesaw, Ga.; brother-in-law, Billy Gray of Charlotte; father and mother-in-law, Ronnie and Dianne Overcash; uncles, Ken (Kay) Thompson and L.D. (Carol) Garmon; godmother, Carolyn B. Williams; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to Tony's deceased parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Thompson Gray of Charlotte.

The family will receive friends Thursday night, June 3, at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 N. White St. in Concord, Friday, June 4, at 11 a.m. The Revs. Thad Brown and Andi Conder will officiate. Burial will follow in West Concord Cemetery.

The family requested that memorials be made payable to Harmony United Methodist Church, c/o R. Mitchell Sherrill Jr., 406 Union Cemetery Rd., Concord, NC 28027.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Jun
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street NW, CONCORD, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I have many fond memories of growing up with Tony, a true "Uncle" and loving & amazing family friend. My memories are of his smile and laugh putting up with me running around him for attention, wondering what fun toy he had showed up with this time, and begging him to come swim in the ocean with us just one more time during family vacations. He always did. All of my deepest thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones. May his memory be for a blessing always.
Kristina Amerson
Family
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results