Charles Anthony "Tony" ThompsonDecember 9, 1960 - May 31, 2021Charles Anthony "Tony" Thompson of Harrisburg, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.Tony was born in Concord, Dec. 9, 1960, to the late Bobby Ray and Ida Ann Garmon Thompson. Tony was a Central Cabarrus High School honor graduate and received his Bachelor Degrees in Economics and Business Administration from Pfeiffer College. He was self-employed in Real Estate. He enjoyed all sports, was an avid athlete and played high school and legion baseball. He was a life-long member of Harmony United Methodist Church.He is survived by his mother, Jewell Smith Thompson of Concord; wife, the Rev. Tina Overcash Thompson of Harrisburg; daughter, Rachael Hodges (Matt) of Concord; son, Jonathan Thompson and fiancée, Emily Gottielib of Austin, Texas; sister, Lynn Hardin (David) of Kennesaw, Ga.; brother-in-law, Billy Gray of Charlotte; father and mother-in-law, Ronnie and Dianne Overcash; uncles, Ken (Kay) Thompson and L.D. (Carol) Garmon; godmother, Carolyn B. Williams; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to Tony's deceased parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Thompson Gray of Charlotte.The family will receive friends Thursday night, June 3, at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 N. White St. in Concord, Friday, June 4, at 11 a.m. The Revs. Thad Brown and Andi Conder will officiate. Burial will follow in West Concord Cemetery.The family requested that memorials be made payable to Harmony United Methodist Church, c/o R. Mitchell Sherrill Jr., 406 Union Cemetery Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Wilkinson Funeral Home