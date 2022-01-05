Charles Edward Waller
October 5, 1937 - December 16, 2021
Charles Edward "Bob" Waller, 84, was received into the presence of his Lord and Savior Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Bob was born in Cabarrus County to the late Grady Lee Waller and Ruth Walter Waller, Oct. 5, 1937. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pat R. Waller; nephew, Reed Hall; sister-in-law, Jean Rice; and brother-in-law, Gary Williams.
Pouring into the lives of young people in the public school system, Bob began his career as a teacher and coach in the Goldsboro City Schools. He advanced into administration and later served as the dean of students and director of the Small Business Center at Wayne Community College. After a successful career in education, Bob began a new profession in real estate, eventually retiring as the vice president of Crawford-Norwood Realty.
Always focused on the greater good of the world around him, Bob spent innumerable hours volunteering with Wayne County Mental Health, Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the American Cancer Society, and maintained memberships with the Touch Down Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne County. Additionally, he served 15 years with the Goldsboro City Schools Board of Education, 10 years on the Goldsboro City Council, was a member of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way of Wayne County. In honor of his service above self and his generous spirit to help those around him, Bob was recognized with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor in the State of North Carolina for his distinguished career and dedicated service.
A longtime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, Bob served in various capacities and faithfully attended worship with this body of Christ for over 60 years. Bob's love of family came second only to the love of his Lord, and he strived to display his deep affection for his family in every way he could.
In all things, Bob's greatest desires were focused on the people he encountered day to day. His life was one of service, love of family, dedication to his Lord, and commitment to his community.
A service to celebrate Bob's life was held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, in the sanctuary of St. Luke United Methodist Church, with Pastor Dan Baer officiating. The family received friends following the service in the fellowship hall. The service was livestreamed on the website of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his sons, Chuck Waller and wife, Lisa, of Goldsboro, Scott Waller and wife, Donna, of Goldsboro, and Wes Waller and wife, Lorie, of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Jessica Rozzi and husband, Kyle, Katherine Wilson and husband, Daniel, Grayson Camp and husband, Harrison, Savannah Waller, and Caroline Waller; great-grandson, Charlie; adopted son, the Rev. C.B. Owens and family; sister, Millie W. Hall and husband, Howard; niece, Camilla Buckwell and husband, Chip; great-nephews, Josh Hall, Nick Buckwell, and Tyler Buckwell; sister-in-law, Linda Higgs and husband, Tommy; brother-in-law, Robbie Williams; and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bob's memory to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1608 E Pine St., Goldsboro, NC 27530; American Red Cross, 600 N George St., Goldsboro, NC 27530; or to Wayne Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 8002, Goldsboro, NC 27533.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.