Cherry Lee SnipesDecember 29, 1947 - December 2, 2021Cherry Lee Snipes, 73, passed away suddenly Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.She was born in Concord, Dec. 29, 1947, to the late Clinton and the late Jewell Teal. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Ray Snipes; and son-in-law, Jesse Tucker.A memorial service for Cherry will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 12:30 p.m., at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, 4225 Vincent St. in Kannapolis, officiated by Pastor Chuck Overcash.Cherry leaves behind her daughters, Brandi Tucker, and Sharon and husband, Robert Fincher; son, Mike and wife, Debbie Snipes; grandson, Josh and wife, Jennifer Snipes; great-granddaughter, Emma Snipes; sister, Wanda Davis; sisters-in-law, Brenda King and Sandra Allen; nephews and nieces; many extended family members; and lots of friends.Cherry enjoyed beach trips, spending time with her family, and car shows with her late husband. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cabarrus Funeral and Cremation c/o Cherry Snipes, 3892 Hwy. 73 E, Concord, NC 28025.