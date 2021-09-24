Cindy Marie MillerCindy Marie Miller, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.She was preceded in death by her beloved wife, Jera Miller; and her loving parents/grandparents, William D. Leftridge and Mildred Sutton.Cindy is survived by her children, Taylor and Trevor Yarborough; sisters, Christina Chisholm and Danielle Runge; brother, Daniel Leftridge (Melinda); aunt and uncle, Katherine Leftridge Cannon and Donald Cannon; nephews, Daniel Leftridge Jr. (Sierra Coatney) and Robert Leftridge; cousins, John and Shannon Porter; fur babies, Harley, Quinn, and Leroy; and a host of other cousins, close friends, and co-workers.Cindy loved the outdoors, especially going to the mountains. Butterflies were a special favorite. Cindy also enjoyed cooking and the many good times she shared with Jason, Carlton, and their compound friends who also provided much love, support, and comfort.A memorial service honoring Cindy's memory will take place Sunday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 NC Hwy. 73 E, in Concord.