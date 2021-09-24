Cindy Marie Miller
Cindy Marie Miller, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her beloved wife, Jera Miller; and her loving parents/grandparents, William D. Leftridge and Mildred Sutton.
Cindy is survived by her children, Taylor and Trevor Yarborough; sisters, Christina Chisholm and Danielle Runge; brother, Daniel Leftridge (Melinda); aunt and uncle, Katherine Leftridge Cannon and Donald Cannon; nephews, Daniel Leftridge Jr. (Sierra Coatney) and Robert Leftridge; cousins, John and Shannon Porter; fur babies, Harley, Quinn, and Leroy; and a host of other cousins, close friends, and co-workers.
Cindy loved the outdoors, especially going to the mountains. Butterflies were a special favorite. Cindy also enjoyed cooking and the many good times she shared with Jason, Carlton, and their compound friends who also provided much love, support, and comfort.
A memorial service honoring Cindy's memory will take place Sunday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 NC Hwy. 73 E, in Concord.cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.