Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cindy Marie Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Cindy Marie Miller

Cindy Marie Miller, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her beloved wife, Jera Miller; and her loving parents/grandparents, William D. Leftridge and Mildred Sutton.

Cindy is survived by her children, Taylor and Trevor Yarborough; sisters, Christina Chisholm and Danielle Runge; brother, Daniel Leftridge (Melinda); aunt and uncle, Katherine Leftridge Cannon and Donald Cannon; nephews, Daniel Leftridge Jr. (Sierra Coatney) and Robert Leftridge; cousins, John and Shannon Porter; fur babies, Harley, Quinn, and Leroy; and a host of other cousins, close friends, and co-workers.

Cindy loved the outdoors, especially going to the mountains. Butterflies were a special favorite. Cindy also enjoyed cooking and the many good times she shared with Jason, Carlton, and their compound friends who also provided much love, support, and comfort.

A memorial service honoring Cindy's memory will take place Sunday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 NC Hwy. 73 E, in Concord.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.