Unc Clarence, you're the definition of genuine. Always filled with a Christian feel spirit, and soul. We know you were my granddaddy Willie (Bill) Evan's nephew, but you always acted like a Unc to us...to the family we keep you in our prayers. May God rest his soul, and Condolence to the entire family..I'm the oldest daughter to Pearl, Lilliemae and Bill daughter..Blessings!

Sharon Simpson Woods October 1, 2020