Mr. Clarence Evans, 90, of Concord, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A visitation is scheduled for today (Friday, Oct. 2), from 5 to 7 p.m., at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 12 p.m. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the Evans family.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
Unc Clarence, you're the definition of genuine. Always filled with a Christian feel spirit, and soul. We know you were my granddaddy Willie (Bill) Evan's nephew, but you always acted like a Unc to us...to the family we keep you in our prayers. May God rest his soul, and Condolence to the entire family..I'm the oldest daughter to Pearl, Lilliemae and Bill daughter..Blessings!