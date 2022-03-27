Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Claudette Marie Bost
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
Claudette Marie (Witherspoon) Bost

February 23, 1947 - March 21, 2022

Claudette Marie (Witherspoon) Bost, 75, of Broad St. in Concord, departed this earthly life Monday, March 21, 2022, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.

She was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robert Lee Witherspoon and the late Elva Marie Thompson Witherspoon.

Claudette was educated in the Cabarrus County School System and was a 1965 graduate of Logan High School. She was formerly employed with Snyder Packaging Company. Claudette was a lifelong member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, where she served on the Senior Choir, Sisterhood on Mission and Intercessory Prayer Team.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 30, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 59 Chestnut Dr. SW in Concord. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Rutherford Memorial Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her fond memory, her husband, Ernest James Bost of the home; two daughters, Crystal Bost of Concord and Dr. LaSean Robinson (Kenneth) of Pfafftown; five grandchildren, Harmony Houston, Amaris Houston, Kenneth Robinson II, Kristian Robinson and Kennedi Robinson; two sisters, Barbara McKinley of Durham and Aneesah Shakoor of Salisbury; brother, Paris Witherspoon (Karen) of Charlotte; family members, Todd Franklin, John Wilson, Margaret Alexander, Mona Gatlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.