Claudette Marie (Witherspoon) BostFebruary 23, 1947 - March 21, 2022Claudette Marie (Witherspoon) Bost, 75, of Broad St. in Concord, departed this earthly life Monday, March 21, 2022, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.She was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robert Lee Witherspoon and the late Elva Marie Thompson Witherspoon.Claudette was educated in the Cabarrus County School System and was a 1965 graduate of Logan High School. She was formerly employed with Snyder Packaging Company. Claudette was a lifelong member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, where she served on the Senior Choir, Sisterhood on Mission and Intercessory Prayer Team.Services will be held Wednesday, March 30, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 59 Chestnut Dr. SW in Concord. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Rutherford Memorial Cemetery.She leaves to cherish her fond memory, her husband, Ernest James Bost of the home; two daughters, Crystal Bost of Concord and Dr. LaSean Robinson (Kenneth) of Pfafftown; five grandchildren, Harmony Houston, Amaris Houston, Kenneth Robinson II, Kristian Robinson and Kennedi Robinson; two sisters, Barbara McKinley of Durham and Aneesah Shakoor of Salisbury; brother, Paris Witherspoon (Karen) of Charlotte; family members, Todd Franklin, John Wilson, Margaret Alexander, Mona Gatlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.