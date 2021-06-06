Clint Eugene RogersDecember 23, 1958 - June 4, 2021Clint Eugene Rogers, 62, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.Born Dec. 23, 1958, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Fred Rogers and Rachel Lowery Yountz.Clint, known as "The Dirt Master," spent his career as a heavy equipment operator in the excavating business for W.D. Smith in Midland and previously worked for Melvin Archie Grading and Paving. He loved to play his guitar with his family and friends, enjoyed singing, going to the lake, enjoyed his horses, and liked old cars. Clint loved his friends and especially his family more than words can express.In addition to his parents, Clint is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Kimberly Archie Rogers, whom he married May 10, 1980; two daughters, Tisha Clark and husband, Aaron, of China Grove, and Shea Bapp and husband, Caleb, of Kannapolis; three grandchildren, Kyle and Kadie Clark and Paisley Bapp; a brother, David Rogers of Kannapolis; a sister, Patti Wright of China Grove; and his canine companion, Ceasar.A funeral service to honor Clint's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel in Kannapolis. Alan Thompson will officiate. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Roger's Park Reformed Church, 704 E. 22nd St., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Whitley's Funeral Home