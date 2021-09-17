Connie Virginia Upright BurrisConnie Virginia Upright Burris, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.She was born in Rowan County, to the late Charles Crawford Upright Sr., and the late Fannie Mae Overcash Upright. Connie was also preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Lee Burris; and her siblings, Georgia Upright Seaford, Elsie Upright Whitman, Margie Upright Plyler Church, and Charles Crawford Upright Jr.The family will receive friends at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord, Sunday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Randy Mauldin. Burial will immediately follow in the cemetery.Masks are required to attend services.Connie leaves behind her children and their spouses, Rebecca Burris Huneycutt (Wayne), and Robert Randall Burris (Barbara) of Mt. Pleasant, James Dennis Burris (Debbie) of Kannapolis, and Tammy Burris Poplin (Darrell) of Norwood; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her siblings, Robert Eli Upright (Carolyn), Rosa Lee Upright, Doris Upright Hodge; and many extended family members and friends.In Connie's younger years she was a member of the Enochville Softball team. After retiring from Cannon Mills Washcloth Department, she completed her education and received her high school diploma at 65. She enjoyed the Cabarrus County Senior Center, the Lunch Plus Club in Mt. Pleasant, square dancing, music, especially Bluegrass and Gospel, as well as cooking, shopping, and socializing with her friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.