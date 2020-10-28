Connie "Mimi" M. RaryOctober 3, 1959 - October 24, 2020Connie "Mimi" M. Rary, 61, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.Connie was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Mount Pleasant, to Edith and Ray Moose. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1977, and attended nursing school at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. Connie was a beloved nurse for 39 years spending the last 18 years of her career at Hospice of Cabarrus County. Colleagues, families, and patients described her as compassionate, kind, smart, and an angel on earth. Connie loved the beach, gardening, spending time with family and friends and caring for her cat "Mrs. Kitty." But her greatest joy was being "Mimi" to her six grandchildren. She was also a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church in Kannapolis.A private memorial service will be held. Her family will have a celebration of life gathering at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., where the public is invited to greet her family and share memories.Family left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 24 years, Tony S. Rary of the home; children, Christopher Goodnight and wife, Gabby, of Kannapolis, Trey Goodnight of Asheville, Carmen Brinson and husband, Christopher, of Concord, Lindsey Lowe and husband, Garon, of China Grove, and Jared Rary of Kannapolis; six adored grandchildren, Ella Goodnight, Carly Brinson, Laney Brinson, Reid Lowe, Macy Rary and Jaxson Rary; loving mother, Edith Moose of Mount Pleasant; her best friends and sisters, Debby Brown and husband, Lloyd, of Lexington and Amy Cook and husband, Jeff, of Mount Pleasant; and her mother-in-law, Helen Rary of China Grove; and 10 nieces and nephews.Connie was preceded in death by her father, Ray Moose of Mount Pleasant.The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home