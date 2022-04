Cynthia Ann ColeMarch 22, 1960 - December 25, 2021Cynthia Ann Cole, 61, of Concord, passed away, with family by her side Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.She was born in Charlotte, March 22, 1960, to the late Frank and Hazel Cole. Cynthia was also preceded in death by her brother.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Travis Hunt, Kissha Heise, and Ben Bradford; her life partner, Mike McKinney; sister-in-law and very best friend, Rebecca Cole; sister, Terri Scudder; many extended family members and friends.A celebration of life for Cynthia will be announced at a later date.