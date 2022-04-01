Menu
Cynthia Kay Fletcher Petrea
1941 - 2022
1941
2022
A.L. Brown High SchoolNorthwest Cabarrus High School
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Cynthia Kay Fletcher Petrea

February 27, 1941 - March 28, 2022

Cynthia Kay Fletcher Petrea, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.

She was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Boyd and Beulah Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmas Petrea; and her brother, Greg Fletcher.

Cynthia had been a teacher most of her life at Northwest Cabarrus High School. She was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in 1959 and a graduate of High Point University in 1963. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Concord where she enjoyed singing with the choir. She was a member of the Piedmont Choral Society. Cynthia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed having lunch with friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Tony Bradshaw. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Whitley's, prior to the services.

Cynthia is survived by her children, Jason Petrea, Wesley Petrea, Crystal Erwin (Rick), and Randy Petrea (Melanie); grandchildren, Erin Johnson (Jordan), and Ryan Petrea; great-grandchildren, Jedidiah, and Elijah; and her sister, Pam Fletcher Kerr.

Memorials may be made to her church: St. James Lutheran Church in Concord.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Cynthia was a wonderful lady. I sang with her with our Singing Seniors at SJLC. I was new and I always stood beside her, because she kept me on the right page. Blessings and love to your family.
Judy McAnulty
March 30, 2022
