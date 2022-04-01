Cynthia Kay Fletcher PetreaFebruary 27, 1941 - March 28, 2022Cynthia Kay Fletcher Petrea, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.She was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Boyd and Beulah Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmas Petrea; and her brother, Greg Fletcher.Cynthia had been a teacher most of her life at Northwest Cabarrus High School. She was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in 1959 and a graduate of High Point University in 1963. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Concord where she enjoyed singing with the choir. She was a member of the Piedmont Choral Society. Cynthia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed having lunch with friends.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Tony Bradshaw. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Whitley's, prior to the services.Cynthia is survived by her children, Jason Petrea, Wesley Petrea, Crystal Erwin (Rick), and Randy Petrea (Melanie); grandchildren, Erin Johnson (Jordan), and Ryan Petrea; great-grandchildren, Jedidiah, and Elijah; and her sister, Pam Fletcher Kerr.Memorials may be made to her church: St. James Lutheran Church in Concord.Whitley's Funeral Home