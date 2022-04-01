Cynthia Kay Fletcher Petrea
February 27, 1941 - March 28, 2022
Cynthia Kay Fletcher Petrea, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
She was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Boyd and Beulah Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmas Petrea; and her brother, Greg Fletcher.
Cynthia had been a teacher most of her life at Northwest Cabarrus High School. She was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in 1959 and a graduate of High Point University in 1963. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Concord where she enjoyed singing with the choir. She was a member of the Piedmont Choral Society. Cynthia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed having lunch with friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Tony Bradshaw. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Whitley's, prior to the services.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Jason Petrea, Wesley Petrea, Crystal Erwin (Rick), and Randy Petrea (Melanie); grandchildren, Erin Johnson (Jordan), and Ryan Petrea; great-grandchildren, Jedidiah, and Elijah; and her sister, Pam Fletcher Kerr.
Memorials may be made to her church: St. James Lutheran Church in Concord.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.