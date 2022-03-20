Daisy Lee Ketner WilliamsApril 10, 1927 - March 9, 2022Daisy Lee Ketner Williams, 94, formally of Kannapolis, answered the call of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant House Assistant Living Facility in Mt. Pleasant.She was born April 10, 1927, in Rowan County, (Salisbury) to the late Charlie Adam Ketner and Mary Lee Troutman Ketner.Daisy was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, and a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School Class of 45. Her most enjoyable job was working at the Woolworths Dept. Store in downtown Kannapolis. She later had an opportunity to work at Cannon Mills in the wash cloth dept. where she worked until her retirement in the late 80s. Daisy loved children of all ages and enjoyed spending time with them. She was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, loved her family dearly and was a giver from the heart.She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Cannon Williams; three brothers, Clyde Ketner, Lloyd Elwood Ketner and Roy C. Ketner; and three sisters, Ruth Ketner Caldwell, Cleo Ketner Glenn and Myrtle Ketner Waddell.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Glenda Williams Goodman and husband, Myron; granddaughter, Joni Goodman Featherstone; great-granddaughter, Layni Featherstone; sister, Mildred Ketner Karriker; along with many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with David Ketner officiating. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Flowers are appreciated. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247; and the Humane Society of Cabarrus County., 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home