Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daisy Lee Ketner Williams
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Daisy Lee Ketner Williams

April 10, 1927 - March 9, 2022

Daisy Lee Ketner Williams, 94, formally of Kannapolis, answered the call of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant House Assistant Living Facility in Mt. Pleasant.

She was born April 10, 1927, in Rowan County, (Salisbury) to the late Charlie Adam Ketner and Mary Lee Troutman Ketner.

Daisy was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, and a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School Class of 45. Her most enjoyable job was working at the Woolworths Dept. Store in downtown Kannapolis. She later had an opportunity to work at Cannon Mills in the wash cloth dept. where she worked until her retirement in the late 80s. Daisy loved children of all ages and enjoyed spending time with them. She was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, loved her family dearly and was a giver from the heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Cannon Williams; three brothers, Clyde Ketner, Lloyd Elwood Ketner and Roy C. Ketner; and three sisters, Ruth Ketner Caldwell, Cleo Ketner Glenn and Myrtle Ketner Waddell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Glenda Williams Goodman and husband, Myron; granddaughter, Joni Goodman Featherstone; great-granddaughter, Layni Featherstone; sister, Mildred Ketner Karriker; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with David Ketner officiating. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247; and the Humane Society of Cabarrus County., 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.