Dale Irene Blackmon
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
Dale Irene Blackmon

October 19, 1950 - April 5, 2022

Dale Irene Blackmon, 71, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Salisbury.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2201 Hwy. 24-27 in Albemarle.

Dale was born Oct. 19, 1950, in Cumberland County, a daughter of the late Fannie Hancock Blackmon and Carl Blackmon. She was a retired engineer from Southern Bell. She enjoyed spending time with her parents seeking out treasures in yard sales and antiques. She also loved animals, especially her dog, Cricket.

She is survived by a brother, Gary Blackmon; half brother, John Britt, nieces and nephews, Angie, Gary Jr., Kristen, Derrick, John, Kelly, and James; also dear friends who were like family; and her family at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Stanly Gardens of Memory
2001 NC-24, Biscoe, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
April 7, 2022
