Daniel R. Coughlin
Daniel R. Coughlin, 76, of Concord, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Julia Coughlin. He received his BS from the University of Scranton and his Masters of Social Work from Syracuse University. He started his four-decade career in mental health service as a psychotherapist at the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference in Binghamton, N.Y., and then at Tioga County Mental Health Services.
He served as Director of Tioga County Mental Health Services and Commissioner of Broome County Mental Health Services and was elected as Chairman of NYS Local Mental Health Directors Conference. In 2000, he moved to North Carolina to serve as CEO of Piedmont Behavioral Healthcare and retired from that position in 2011. He also served as Interim Director of NC Council of Community Programs, and consulted with regional mental health services. Most recently he served on the boards of Aymira Partners, LLC, and Daymark Recovery Services.
Dan loved bicycling and was a mentor and friend to many in the cycling community. He and his wife of 44 years, Dolores, passed on their love of the sport to their two daughters, Hannah Coughlin Miller and Clare Coughlin. He was a lifelong, upland bird hunter and most recently was able to enjoy hunting with his son-in-law, Trey Miller. Dan was a lover of English Setters, fine guns, coffee and cigars. Dan was an advanced skier and on his last ski trip he was so happy to ski with his 6-year-old grandson, Maxwell Miller. He was a talented photographer and an exceptional cook. An avid reader, Dan was intellectually curious and loved to have lengthy philosophical conversations. He loved the beach, the mountains, the woods, and especially loved spending time with his family.
In addition, he is survived by his son, Jason Coughlin and his partner, James A. Whitley Jr.; granddaughter, Sophie Marie Miller; his sister, Bonnie E. Coughlin of Binghamton, N.Y., many beloved nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Rita A. Coughlin. He was preceded by his brother, Gerald J. Coughlin.
There will be a celebration of Dan's life Sunday, Dec. 13, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord, from 3 to 5 p.m. If attending in-person, please abide by COVID-19 guidelines for a brief visit with the family. We will also be streaming the visitation via Zoom, please email [email protected]
for meeting information. Tales, thoughts and memories will be shared at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to United Way of Central Carolinas.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concordwww.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.