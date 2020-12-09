Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel R. Coughlin
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Daniel R. Coughlin

Daniel R. Coughlin, 76, of Concord, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Julia Coughlin. He received his BS from the University of Scranton and his Masters of Social Work from Syracuse University. He started his four-decade career in mental health service as a psychotherapist at the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference in Binghamton, N.Y., and then at Tioga County Mental Health Services.

He served as Director of Tioga County Mental Health Services and Commissioner of Broome County Mental Health Services and was elected as Chairman of NYS Local Mental Health Directors Conference. In 2000, he moved to North Carolina to serve as CEO of Piedmont Behavioral Healthcare and retired from that position in 2011. He also served as Interim Director of NC Council of Community Programs, and consulted with regional mental health services. Most recently he served on the boards of Aymira Partners, LLC, and Daymark Recovery Services.

Dan loved bicycling and was a mentor and friend to many in the cycling community. He and his wife of 44 years, Dolores, passed on their love of the sport to their two daughters, Hannah Coughlin Miller and Clare Coughlin. He was a lifelong, upland bird hunter and most recently was able to enjoy hunting with his son-in-law, Trey Miller. Dan was a lover of English Setters, fine guns, coffee and cigars. Dan was an advanced skier and on his last ski trip he was so happy to ski with his 6-year-old grandson, Maxwell Miller. He was a talented photographer and an exceptional cook. An avid reader, Dan was intellectually curious and loved to have lengthy philosophical conversations. He loved the beach, the mountains, the woods, and especially loved spending time with his family.

In addition, he is survived by his son, Jason Coughlin and his partner, James A. Whitley Jr.; granddaughter, Sophie Marie Miller; his sister, Bonnie E. Coughlin of Binghamton, N.Y., many beloved nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Rita A. Coughlin. He was preceded by his brother, Gerald J. Coughlin.

There will be a celebration of Dan's life Sunday, Dec. 13, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord, from 3 to 5 p.m. If attending in-person, please abide by COVID-19 guidelines for a brief visit with the family. We will also be streaming the visitation via Zoom, please email [email protected] for meeting information. Tales, thoughts and memories will be shared at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to United Way of Central Carolinas.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dolores, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your husband, Dan. My prayers for you and your family.
David Bathory
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Mariannne Coughlin
December 10, 2020
Danny looks so much like his Dad in that photo.I am his cousin Ann Nicosia.I have many memories of Danny at our house on "Bunn Hill".So very sorry for all his family for your loss. You are in my Prayers.
Ann Coughlin Nicosia
Family
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results