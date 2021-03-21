Daniel Allen Heineman
September 28, 1981 - March 16, 2021
Daniel Allen Heineman, 39, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
He was born Sept. 28, 1981, to Thomas Heineman and Deborah (Daniel) O'Brien in Columbus, Ohio.
Daniel is survived by his loving father, Thomas Heineman of Plain City, Ohio; mother, Deborah O'Brien; daughter, Kylee Heineman; sons, Corey and Kyle Heineman; brothers, Michael Heineman and Adam Heineman; sister, Taylor Heineman from Plain City; and grandmothers, Daphne Daniel and Patty Keiser.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles O'Brien; and grandfather, Harrison Daniel Jr.
Daniel loved to play his base guitar with the band Feedback. He played several venues and was proud to be part of an amazing group. He was the big red headed man and son with a big red heart who helped many and was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed by all. Daniel loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, and being one of their biggest fans.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord officiated by the Rev. Don Burleyson.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
