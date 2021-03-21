Menu
Daniel Allen Heineman
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Daniel Allen Heineman

September 28, 1981 - March 16, 2021

Daniel Allen Heineman, 39, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.

He was born Sept. 28, 1981, to Thomas Heineman and Deborah (Daniel) O'Brien in Columbus, Ohio.

Daniel is survived by his loving father, Thomas Heineman of Plain City, Ohio; mother, Deborah O'Brien; daughter, Kylee Heineman; sons, Corey and Kyle Heineman; brothers, Michael Heineman and Adam Heineman; sister, Taylor Heineman from Plain City; and grandmothers, Daphne Daniel and Patty Keiser.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles O'Brien; and grandfather, Harrison Daniel Jr.

Daniel loved to play his base guitar with the band Feedback. He played several venues and was proud to be part of an amazing group. He was the big red headed man and son with a big red heart who helped many and was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed by all. Daniel loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, and being one of their biggest fans.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord officiated by the Rev. Don Burleyson.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Mar
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
A true friend that had my back always rest in peace dan fly with the angels my friend
Raymond Gates
March 28, 2021
