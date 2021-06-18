Menu
Daniel J. "Sonny" Rogers Jr.
1942 - 2021
Daniel J. "Sonny" Rogers Jr.

February 3, 1942 - June 16, 2021

Daniel J. "Sonny" Rogers Jr., 79, of Concord, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Sonny was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Concord, to the late Daniel James Rogers Sr. and the late Edna Marie Cline Rogers.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Nancy Ruth Rogers; sister, June Robbins; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Sonny loved the Lord and adored his family. He especially liked being a pastor and serving his church and community.

Sonny owned Sonny's Construction and Concord Asbestos, and was extremely proud of the work he accomplished. He enjoyed socializing with the many friends he made through work and those he pastored over the years. He would go out of his way to help someone in need. Sonny will be dearly missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place at the Cabarrus Memorial Gardens in Concord.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Sonny's name.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
I am truly sorry for your loss. Dr. Roger was a very kind and generous man. He will be truly miss.
Myra Patton From Zion Hill AME Zion Church
June 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Nancy and June and the extended family. Your faith, love for Sonny, and your precious memories together will get you through each day. God Bless
Barbara Rogers
Family
June 19, 2021
I am sorry for the loss of Sonny. I believe that he is the same Sonny Rogers that went to Hartsell High School. He will be missed.
Michael Miller
School
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results