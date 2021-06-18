Daniel J. "Sonny" Rogers Jr.
February 3, 1942 - June 16, 2021
Daniel J. "Sonny" Rogers Jr., 79, of Concord, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Sonny was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Concord, to the late Daniel James Rogers Sr. and the late Edna Marie Cline Rogers.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Nancy Ruth Rogers; sister, June Robbins; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Sonny loved the Lord and adored his family. He especially liked being a pastor and serving his church and community.
Sonny owned Sonny's Construction and Concord Asbestos, and was extremely proud of the work he accomplished. He enjoyed socializing with the many friends he made through work and those he pastored over the years. He would go out of his way to help someone in need. Sonny will be dearly missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:45 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place at the Cabarrus Memorial Gardens in Concord.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Sonny's name.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.