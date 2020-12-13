Danny Wayne WetterNovember 1, 1969 - December 11, 2020Danny Wayne Wetter, 51, of New London, went home to be with the Lord at his home surrounded by family Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.Danny was a simple man that loved his family, hunting, fishing and working with his dogs. Danny was always outside piddling with something as he loved to work with his hands and working with his animals. Danny loved life and enjoyed every minute of his. Danny's wishes were that no one would cry over his passing as he is free from pain and cancer and breathing easy with his Lord and Savior in Heaven.He was born Nov. 1, 1969, in Concord, to William Wetter and late Evelyn Overcash Wetter. Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn.Danny is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Wetter; daughters, Kimberly and husband, Wayne Hall, Stephanie and husband, Nathan Sincoular; son, Kyle Wetter and husband, Marc Coudriet; four grandchildren, Raegan, Whyatt, Harper and Lennox; father, William and step mother, Jean Wetter; sister, Penni and husband, Orville O'quinn; brother, Eugene Steverson; sister-in-law, Kathy and husband, Richard Odom; and his beloved pets, Nellie, Olive, Meeka and Eva.There will be a memorial service held at Northwest Baptist Church in Concord at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13. Please come dressed simple, as that's what Danny would want.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stanly County Humane Society.Carolina Cremation