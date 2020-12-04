Daphne Elaine Daniel Coe
Mrs. Daphne Elaine Daniel Coe, 86, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Best of Care Assisted Living in Kannapolis.
A funeral service is scheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. James Pauley and Charles Curtis will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service.
The family requests that all attendees wear a face covering.
Mrs. Coe was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Granval Daniel and Myrtice Holshouser Daniel.
Over the span of her working career, she worked for the FBI, tax preparation, the insurance industry, and Silhouette Skincare.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Coe in 2018; and brother, Jerry Daniel.
Mrs. Coe is survived by two sons, Daniel "Danny" G. Coe and wife, Cedora, of Kannapolis and Jeffrey Coe of Denton; daughter, Lisa Coe Lunsford and husband, Darrel, of Concord; two sisters, Barbara Morgan of Kannapolis and Julie Daniel of Raleigh; grandson, Tyler G. Coe; two granddaughters, Marrah Carroll and Tabitha Howell; and two great-grandchildren, Kacen Carroll and Orion Howell.
Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC, 28209, www.alz.org/northcarolina/
.
