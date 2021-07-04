Menu
Darothy Faye Dixon Beaver
1948 - 2021
Darothy Faye Dixon Beaver

July 3, 1948 - July 1, 2021

On the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021, Heaven gained a true Angel... Darothy Faye Dixon Beaver passed away at home surrounded by love after a year of declining health.

She was born July 3, 1948, in Hartsville, S.C., to the late James "J.C." Clayton and Annie Mae Gainey Dixon. She had been a resident of Kannapolis for over 60 years. She graduated from A.L. Brown High School in 1967.

Many of you will know her as "Ms. Darothy" or "Ms. Dot-Dot" from Peter Pan, La Petite, Westside Nazarene Daycare or New Life Kids Care, where she worked a total of well over 40 years and had many, many children and students that she considered her "kids." She loved the work she did and years later seeing and meeting those children as adults and being introduced to their children and sometimes even grandchildren.

Darothy was married to her "Honey-Bunny," David Michael Beaver for 51 years. Their marriage was a representation of love that their daughters and sons-in-law looked to as an example of what a marriage is and how true love can survive the years through any circumstances.

She was a member of Westside Church of the Nazarene for 57 years, she loved her church, church family, and God with all of her heart. She loved to sing at church with her daughters where they had been deemed the "Happy Beavers."

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Grover and Betty Beaver; brothers, Jackie and Ronnie Dixon; and sisters, Francis (Wayne, living) Parson and Bonnie Dixon.

She is survived by her brothers, Michael (Lisa), Jerry (Janet), and James "Richard" (Jane) Dixon; brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Debbie) Beaver, Nancy (Glen) Foster, and Peggy (Rick) Honsinger. Also left to cherish her memory are her "three girls," Tamara (Leon) Bare, Dava (Wayne) Biggerstaff, and Amy (Michael) Barbee; grandchildren, Jamie "J.D." (Cassandra) and Zachary (Pat) Bare, Justin (Maryann) Lane, Jeremy and Clayton Biggerstaff, and Brandon and Emma Barbee. She also had six great-grandchildren, Kortlynn, Abigail, Henley, Alydia, Justin "J.J." and Kaleigh.

The family wishes to recognize several people who she loved dearly, and many times looked to for guidance or just to "talk." They are her dear friends, Pastor Charles and wife, Joyce Savage, Pastor John Parrish, and her beloved nephew, the Rev. Jason Stevens.

A visitation will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 2, and services at will be held at Westside Church of the Nazarene Saturday, July 3, at 2 p.m.

Along with great appreciation for all the food and support that family and friends have given, the family would also like to thank Hospice Care of Cabarrus County, Hospice nurse, Brittany Safrit, and Madison Hernon for all of the love and support shown during this hard time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Westside Church of the Nazarene's church building fund in Darothy's memory.

During her 72 years on this earth, she represented to her family the highest standard and example of what a wife, mother, teacher, caregiver, but most of all "Christian" is.

The family asks that whenever you see a butterfly to think of Darothy and smile, she is in Heaven now...

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Jul
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Westside Church of the Nazarene
4700 Isenhour Road, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
I'm soo heartbroken to hear the sad news that Mrs. Darothy went to her heavenly home on Friday. Darothy meant the world to me. I knew her from New Life Kids Care daycare where I worked for 7 years with her. She was such a loving, caring, kind lady. The kids at the center loved her soo much! I too, loved her very much! She was always there if I ever needed to talk to her about anything. If it was work related, or even personal. She always had the best advice to give me. And to offer a prayer for me if I was struggling. She was such a wonderful Christian, and it showed how she lived her life everyday. We kept in touch each year with exchanging Christmas cards every year. I will truly miss her very much, but will look forward to seeing her again in heaven one day. Mrs Darothy 's family: I will continue to pray for you all during this difficult time of loss. She will always have a very special place in my heart
Lori Moseley
Work
July 4, 2021
