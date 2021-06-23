Menu
David Dwayne Coley
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
David Dwayne Coley

June 1, 1958 - June 11, 2021

David Dwayne Coley, 63, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, June 11, 2021.

David was born June 1, 1958, in Cabarrus County, to the late Ira Gene Coley and Betty Imogene Coley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loretta Page Coley; and a nephew, Danial Lefler.

David formerly worked as a welder earlier in life. In his free time, he enjoyed playing video games, shooting pool, and purchasing various things off of Ebay.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Denise (Mike) Powell; nephew, Tim (Amber) Lefler, Ronnie (Samantha) Lefler, Ayden Lefler; and nieces, Angel Holder and Alayna Lefler.

A memorial service honoring David's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Concord, with Pastor Bob Tallent officiating.

The family welcomes flowers, but for those who prefer, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, Attn: Building Fund, 440 Lloyd Garmon Lane, Concord, NC 28025.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Concord, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for the loss. David and I go way back. He will be missed.
Ann Baucom
Friend
June 28, 2021
We are going to miss you soo much Coley and we love you with all of our hearts.
Amber
Family
June 26, 2021
