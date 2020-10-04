David George McClure Sr.May 11, 1940 - October 2, 2020David George McClure Sr., 80, of Concord, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.Dave was born May 11, 1940, in Concord, to the late Elmer McClure and the late Louise Brown McClure. He was also preceded in death by a son, David George McClure Jr.; brother, James McClure; and sister, Mary "Sis" Furr.Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Phyllis McClure of the home; daughter, Angela Smathers McClure; son, Daniel Lane McClure; son, Mark Starnes; grandsons, John Lee Smathers and Matthew Smathers; nephew, Jonathan Starnes; sisters, Sarah Yates and Sue Deese; as well as several, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.He loved the Lord with all his heart and soul. Dave was known countrywide for his amazing talents in coon hunting. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. Dave was a master bricklayer and owned his own company for 38 years. He was the leader of Royal Rangers Buckaroos at First Assembly in Concord. Dave will be truly missed by all those who knew him and loved him. Happy Trails to you.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis will follow the service.Hartsell Funeral Home