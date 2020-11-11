David O'Neal BarrMr. David O'Neal Barr, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.A private graveside service was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Kannapolis Cemetery. Mr. Stanley Stodard officiated.Mr. Barr was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late Andrew Jasper Barr and Minnie Estelle Lail Barr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proud member of the Cabarrus County Leaf Patrol. David cherished his leaves, his military service and his dog, Ladybug.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise White Barr; son, Steven Barr; and three sisters, Betty, Ruth, and Evelyn.Mr. Barr is survived by two daughters, Robin Trexler and husband, Mike, of Salisbury and Lori Shue and husband, Terry, of Concord; son, Phil Barr and wife, Diane, of Kannapolis; two brothers, Paul Barr and Bobby Barr, both of Kannapolis; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Memorials may be sent to Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, P.O. Box 5347, Concord, NC 28026.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory