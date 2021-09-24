Menu
David Eugene Pethel
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
David Eugene Pethel

October 16, 1960 - September 22, 2021

David Eugene Pethel, 60, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home.

Born Oct. 16, 1960, in Iredell County, he was the son of Louise Nichols Pethel and the late Eugene Pethel.

A strong supporter of the Second Amendment and the U.S. military, David was also a gun, knife and sword enthusiast. He was a student of martial arts, earning a fifth degree black belt. You could always find him riding around in his white Jeep he bought new a number of years ago.

During his working years, David was an electronics engineer at the former Cannon Mills.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his two sons, Garrett and Ethan Pethel, both of Kannapolis.

Funeral services to honor his life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel in Kannapolis. Pastor Michael Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Sep
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David and I were good friends when we were at RCCC together studying electronics. I am so sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathy.
Scott Watson
September 26, 2021
Louise, Ethan and Garrett I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Faye Harkey
Other
September 24, 2021
