David Eugene PethelOctober 16, 1960 - September 22, 2021David Eugene Pethel, 60, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home.Born Oct. 16, 1960, in Iredell County, he was the son of Louise Nichols Pethel and the late Eugene Pethel.A strong supporter of the Second Amendment and the U.S. military, David was also a gun, knife and sword enthusiast. He was a student of martial arts, earning a fifth degree black belt. You could always find him riding around in his white Jeep he bought new a number of years ago.During his working years, David was an electronics engineer at the former Cannon Mills.In addition to his mother, David is survived by his two sons, Garrett and Ethan Pethel, both of Kannapolis.Funeral services to honor his life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel in Kannapolis. Pastor Michael Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Whitley's Funeral Home