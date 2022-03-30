Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Edward Taylor
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
David Edward Taylor

September 10, 1962 - March 28, 2022

David Edward Taylor, 59, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.

David was born Sept. 10, 1962, in Scotland County, to the late Joe and Dottie Taylor.

David worked in the textile industry, working for China Grove Textiles and then went to work for Dixie Yarn Company. David loved to fix and tinker on small engines; he also loved to fish and would do anything for anyone.

Those left to cherish David's memory are his son, Tommy Taylor; sisters, Joey Taylor Seamon and her husband, Wesley and Tammy Taylor Brown and her husband, Jody; brothers, Jody and Frankie Taylor; two grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, April 10, at Whitley's Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.