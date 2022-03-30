David Edward TaylorSeptember 10, 1962 - March 28, 2022David Edward Taylor, 59, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.David was born Sept. 10, 1962, in Scotland County, to the late Joe and Dottie Taylor.David worked in the textile industry, working for China Grove Textiles and then went to work for Dixie Yarn Company. David loved to fix and tinker on small engines; he also loved to fish and would do anything for anyone.Those left to cherish David's memory are his son, Tommy Taylor; sisters, Joey Taylor Seamon and her husband, Wesley and Tammy Taylor Brown and her husband, Jody; brothers, Jody and Frankie Taylor; two grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, April 10, at Whitley's Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m.Whitley's Funeral Home