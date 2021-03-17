Menu
David Raymond Winecoff Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
David Raymond Winecoff Jr.

April 11, 1944 - March 14, 2021

David Raymond Winecoff Jr., 76, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born April 11, 1944, in Cabarrus County, to the late David Raymond Winecoff Sr. and Mildred Kiser Winecoff.

David was a farmer his entire life. He also worked as a weaver and machine operator at Cannon Mills. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and taking walks in the woods. He was an "animal charmer" and could get any animal to love him. He also had a good sense of humor and was a prankster. Even though he was a hard worker, he always found time to put family first. He was very devoted to his parents and family and will always be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and friend.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 53 years, Diane Cooper Winecoff; son, David Raymond Winecoff III; daughter, Trina Diane Winecoff; two sisters, Linda L. Winecoff and Sara L. Rodgers; sister-in-law, Sharon O' Kelly; brothers-in-law, Ronald Cooper and Steve Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 19, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with the Revs. Eddie Cook and Leonard Ewing officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park with full military honors, provided by the Cabarrus County Honor Guard.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. I would like to offer you and your family my condolences and sympathies. It has been many years since I last saw David but her has always been dear to my heart. He was a kind, sweet and gentle man. May he rest in peace and may you find peace and love now that he is no longer in pain or suffering. God Bless.
Gale Addison Kirk
March 19, 2021
Prayers for all. May God wrap His arms of grace and mercy around you all.
Nancy Mitchem
March 17, 2021
