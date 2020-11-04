Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah Long Chirstenbury
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Deborah Long Chirstenbury

December 17, 1963 - October 23, 2020

Deborah Long Christenbury, 56, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Main. She was born in Concord, Dec. 17, 1963.

Funeral service for Deborah will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tony, at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord, NC. Burial will immediately follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Harrisburg.

Deborah leaves behind her daughter, Melissa and husband, Timothy Starnes; father, Alfred Long; partner, Barton Scot Frye; grandchildren, David-Lee Mikel Christenbury, Emma Nicole Christenbury, Edith Faye Starnes, and Leland Thomas Starnes; sister, June and husband, Roger Allman; aunt and uncle, Shirley and Curtis Mullis; niece, Jennifer and husband, Will Dewyea; loving dog, Little Bit; and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Kiser Long; and fiancé, Douglas Tanner.

cabarrusfuneralandcremation.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.