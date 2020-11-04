Deborah Long ChirstenburyDecember 17, 1963 - October 23, 2020Deborah Long Christenbury, 56, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Main. She was born in Concord, Dec. 17, 1963.Funeral service for Deborah will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tony, at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord, NC. Burial will immediately follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Harrisburg.Deborah leaves behind her daughter, Melissa and husband, Timothy Starnes; father, Alfred Long; partner, Barton Scot Frye; grandchildren, David-Lee Mikel Christenbury, Emma Nicole Christenbury, Edith Faye Starnes, and Leland Thomas Starnes; sister, June and husband, Roger Allman; aunt and uncle, Shirley and Curtis Mullis; niece, Jennifer and husband, Will Dewyea; loving dog, Little Bit; and many extended family members and friends.She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Kiser Long; and fiancé, Douglas Tanner.