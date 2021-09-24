She was a Light in this Dark World. Thank you for sharing your Loving Mother with the Nurse Family. She was the World's Greatest Role Model Teacher as she was my Kindergarten Teacher location, Hartsell School Building. She taught me voice lessons one summer. As, I remember singing All I Want Is A Room Somewhere from My Fair Lady. She thought me how to sing several songs, as I used this one to compete at Barber-Scotia College, Concord, NC for the UNCF pageant. She knew and loved the entire Nurse Family as we also loved Christian, Matthew, and Charles/Graham, etc. We send our heartfelt condolences but if we live right Heaven belongs to you/us inclusive. Continued Love and Blessings, Ingrid Nurse c/o Mildred Nurse, Carlos Nurse, CMsgt The entire Nurse Families

Ingrid Nurse Friend September 26, 2021