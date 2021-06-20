Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dempsey Lewis Smith Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Dempsey Lewis Smith Jr.

February 12, 1942 - June 15, 2021

Dempsey Lewis Smith Jr., 79, of Sky Crest Lane, in China Grove, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Smith Family.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending love and respect and hugs to my family. Uncle Dempsey has one of the kindest men I have ever known. A gentle giant. A strong tower of loyalty and support. I have always known him to seek peace and pursue it, at all cost though he certainly was man enough to handle his own battles if he had to do so. I take comfort in knowing his life by faith in Christ, and through demonstration of his character was secure in the Lord. I know in my spirit I will not only see him again but be able to fellowship with him along with other believers that have gone on to glory, one day. See you later, Uncle Dempsey! I love you.
Ronnette V. Smith
Family
June 24, 2021
To the Smith family Mr Smith will be truly missed Pawpaw Dempsey what i called him we loved him from day one when we first met him and his lovely family to God be to glory for the great things he has done love all of you and may God continue to bless you
Marilyn Green ans Jimmy
Friend
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results