Sending love and respect and hugs to my family. Uncle Dempsey has one of the kindest men I have ever known. A gentle giant. A strong tower of loyalty and support. I have always known him to seek peace and pursue it, at all cost though he certainly was man enough to handle his own battles if he had to do so. I take comfort in knowing his life by faith in Christ, and through demonstration of his character was secure in the Lord. I know in my spirit I will not only see him again but be able to fellowship with him along with other believers that have gone on to glory, one day. See you later, Uncle Dempsey! I love you.

Ronnette V. Smith Family June 24, 2021