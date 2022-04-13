Menu
Dennis James Gerlock
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Dennis James Gerlock

December 16, 1938 - April 10, 2022

Dennis James Gerlock, 83, of Concord, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Dennis was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Lancaster, N.Y. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Hinckley Gerlock, his loving wife of 59 years; and cherished son of the late Charles Joseph Gerlock and Ruth Helen Brown Gerlock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Suzanne Kirschner.

Dennis spent his career as a police lieutenant in Depew, N.Y., retiring after 31 years of service. Dennis and his wife retired in 1999, and moved to North Carolina in June of 2002. Dennis loved football and was a devout Buffalo Bills fan since 1960, as well as an avid reader. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren. He was a huge support system for his grandchildren, making family the most important part of his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish this memory include children, James Gerlock, Lynn Hofmann (Joseph), Wendy Davidson, William D. Kirschner (Julie) and Jonathan Gerlock (Sarah); grandchildren, Ashley Alberti, Alexander Kirschner, Elizabeth Davidson, Sarah Kirschner, Katherine Davidson, Benjamin Davidson, Hannah Hofmann and Hailey Hofmann; great-granddaughter, Arya Alberti; and siblings, Charles Gerlock (Betty), Ronald Gerlock (Christine) and Gary Gerlock.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m.

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 13, 2022.
