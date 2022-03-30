Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Derelle Hilburn Kiser
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:15p.m.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Derelle Hilburn Kiser

October 23, 1928 - March 27, 2022

Derelle Hilburn Kiser, 93, of Concord, went to her heavenly home Sunday, March 27, 2022, while residing at Saint Andrews Assisted Living Center in Concord.

Mrs. Kiser was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Lafayette, Ga., to Arie Ophelia Cochran Hilburn and Daniel Webster Hilburn.

Mrs. Kiser worked for Cabarrus County in the Tax Collector's office for 30 years, retiring in 1992 from her position as Tax Collector. She was an active member of Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church until her declining health prevented her from attending weekly. At Rocky Ridge, she served in many roles, singing in the choir, serving on the administrative board and as Building Fund treasurer for many years. She received the lifetime achievement award in the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Kiser actively volunteered in the community, serving as a member trustee for Cabarrus Memorial Hospital and NorthEast Medical Center, volunteering with the Cooperative Christian Ministry, and Cabarrus County Meals on Wheels.

Mrs. Kiser was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dorton Kiser.

She is survived by her son, Rodney Kiser and wife, Kathy, of Cornelius; daughter, Karen Fisher and husband, Barry, of Concord; daughter, Susan Brooks and husband, Chip, of Concord; seven grandchildren, Sonya Kiser Ashburn and husband, Neal, Chad Kiser and wife, Brandi, Wesley Kiser, B.J. Fisher and wife, Jennifer, Brett Fisher and wife, Whitney, Kinsey Brooks and husband, Sasha, Leigh Starnes and husband, Stephen, and Daniel Brooks; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:15p.m.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church
1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord, NC
Mar
30
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church
1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.