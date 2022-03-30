Derelle Hilburn KiserOctober 23, 1928 - March 27, 2022Derelle Hilburn Kiser, 93, of Concord, went to her heavenly home Sunday, March 27, 2022, while residing at Saint Andrews Assisted Living Center in Concord.Mrs. Kiser was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Lafayette, Ga., to Arie Ophelia Cochran Hilburn and Daniel Webster Hilburn.Mrs. Kiser worked for Cabarrus County in the Tax Collector's office for 30 years, retiring in 1992 from her position as Tax Collector. She was an active member of Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church until her declining health prevented her from attending weekly. At Rocky Ridge, she served in many roles, singing in the choir, serving on the administrative board and as Building Fund treasurer for many years. She received the lifetime achievement award in the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Kiser actively volunteered in the community, serving as a member trustee for Cabarrus Memorial Hospital and NorthEast Medical Center, volunteering with the Cooperative Christian Ministry, and Cabarrus County Meals on Wheels.Mrs. Kiser was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dorton Kiser.She is survived by her son, Rodney Kiser and wife, Kathy, of Cornelius; daughter, Karen Fisher and husband, Barry, of Concord; daughter, Susan Brooks and husband, Chip, of Concord; seven grandchildren, Sonya Kiser Ashburn and husband, Neal, Chad Kiser and wife, Brandi, Wesley Kiser, B.J. Fisher and wife, Jennifer, Brett Fisher and wife, Whitney, Kinsey Brooks and husband, Sasha, Leigh Starnes and husband, Stephen, and Daniel Brooks; and 17 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord