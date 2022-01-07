Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Desiree Mitchell Everett
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Desiree Mitchell Everett

August 14, 1945 - January 4, 2022

Desiree Mitchell Everett, 76, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, after suffering a stroke Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

She was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Safford, Ala., to her parents, Travis and Gladys Blakely Mitchell. The Mitchells moved to Winona, Miss., where she grew up alongside her four sisters.

Desiree is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Everett; children, Lavell Everett (Lesha) of Gurley, Ala., Suzanne Everett Miller (Paul) of Salisbury, and Jared Everett (Stacy) of Boone; grandchildren, Judson Everett, Campbell Everett, Carter Everett, Laurel Everett, Luke Everett, and Landon Everett. She is also survived by her sisters, Marilyn Knighton (Paul), Leta Mims (Charles 2020), Nancy Edwards (James 1998) and Alice Self (Billy).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Gladys Blakely Mitchell.

Desiree retired after working 22 years as a pharmacy tech at Martin Drug Co. in Kannapolis. She spent her life as a faithful church and choir member in Grenada and Kosciusko, Miss., and Kannapolis. She was fiercely independent and was relentlessly in love with Jesus.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Jan. 8, at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, with a visitation held at 2 p.m., a service held at 3 p.m., and burial following at Carolina Memorial Park.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
1810 Moose Road, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.