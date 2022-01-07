Desiree Mitchell EverettAugust 14, 1945 - January 4, 2022Desiree Mitchell Everett, 76, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, after suffering a stroke Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.She was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Safford, Ala., to her parents, Travis and Gladys Blakely Mitchell. The Mitchells moved to Winona, Miss., where she grew up alongside her four sisters.Desiree is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Everett; children, Lavell Everett (Lesha) of Gurley, Ala., Suzanne Everett Miller (Paul) of Salisbury, and Jared Everett (Stacy) of Boone; grandchildren, Judson Everett, Campbell Everett, Carter Everett, Laurel Everett, Luke Everett, and Landon Everett. She is also survived by her sisters, Marilyn Knighton (Paul), Leta Mims (Charles 2020), Nancy Edwards (James 1998) and Alice Self (Billy).She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Gladys Blakely Mitchell.Desiree retired after working 22 years as a pharmacy tech at Martin Drug Co. in Kannapolis. She spent her life as a faithful church and choir member in Grenada and Kosciusko, Miss., and Kannapolis. She was fiercely independent and was relentlessly in love with Jesus.A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Jan. 8, at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, with a visitation held at 2 p.m., a service held at 3 p.m., and burial following at Carolina Memorial Park.Whitley's Funeral Home