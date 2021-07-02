Desiree Patrice HallDecember 27, 1987 - June 27, 2021Desiree Patrice Hall, 33, of Concord, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House with family by her side.She was born in Coeburn, Va., Dec. 27, 1987. Patrice was preceded in death by her grandfather, Carl Lee Johnson Sr.Those left to cherish Patrice's memory are her mother, Kimberly Hall-Rountree and husband, Torrance; father, Carl Lee Johnson; sister, Detra Hall; brother, Josh Saunders; sister, Anajahia Johnson; children, Serenity Lamaya Perry and Zyion Lorenzo Kadence Perry; the father of her children, Donyell Perry; grandparents, Carrie Mae Johnson and Gregory and Helen Rountree; and many cousins from the Hall, Johnson, and Rountree families and lots of friends.Patrice worked for Bank of America as a teller for many years. She met many new friends at her job.A celebration of life for Patrice will be held Friday, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord. A reception will immediately follow from 4 to 6 p.m.