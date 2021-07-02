Menu
Desiree Patrice Hall
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Desiree Patrice Hall

December 27, 1987 - June 27, 2021

Desiree Patrice Hall, 33, of Concord, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House with family by her side.

She was born in Coeburn, Va., Dec. 27, 1987. Patrice was preceded in death by her grandfather, Carl Lee Johnson Sr.

Those left to cherish Patrice's memory are her mother, Kimberly Hall-Rountree and husband, Torrance; father, Carl Lee Johnson; sister, Detra Hall; brother, Josh Saunders; sister, Anajahia Johnson; children, Serenity Lamaya Perry and Zyion Lorenzo Kadence Perry; the father of her children, Donyell Perry; grandparents, Carrie Mae Johnson and Gregory and Helen Rountree; and many cousins from the Hall, Johnson, and Rountree families and lots of friends.

Patrice worked for Bank of America as a teller for many years. She met many new friends at her job.

A celebration of life for Patrice will be held Friday, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord. A reception will immediately follow from 4 to 6 p.m.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.