Dollie S. Gaskey
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 10 2022
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Dollie S. Gaskey

March 9, 1930 - April 8, 2022

Dollie Saunders Gaskey, 92, passed away at her home Friday, April 8, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, in Oakwood Cemetery, with the Rev. James Smith officiating. The family will greet friends at the cemetery following the service. She will be available for viewing all day today, Sunday, April 10, at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

Dollie was born March 9, 1930, in Wilkes County. She enjoyed canning, baking and decorating wedding cakes. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Partee and Fredia Rinehardt Saunders; brother, J. Conway Saunders; and her husband of 65 years, Harold Gaskey.

Mrs. Gaskey is survived by her daughter, Cynthia G. Burrage and husband, Charles of Concord; sons, Michael W. Gaskey and wife, Pattie of Kannapolis and Ronald H. Gaskey and wife, Marsha, of Concord; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Gideons, P.O. Box 902, Concord, NC 28026.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
