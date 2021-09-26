Don WilkinsMay 19, 1939 - September 23, 2021"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Ps 116:15.Don Wilkins, 82, of Concord, passed from this life peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.He was born in Pecos, Texas, May 19, 1939, to Cordie and Francis Wilkins. He married his loving wife, Barbara Harrison, in February of 1963. He was a man after God's own heart, who loved the scriptures and enjoyed every opportunity to teach them. He served the Lord's church as a deacon and later as a shepherd. Don spent 35 successful years with Tandy/Radio Shack and held many different positions to include, District Manager, Regional Manager, Director of New Business Development and Director of Real Estate. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.Don is survived by his wife, Barbara Wilkins; his children, Twain Wilkins and wife, Denise Wilkins, Donette Wilson and husband, Steve Wilson, Derek Wilkins and wife, Amy Wilkins; grandchildren, Nathan Wilson and wife, Katrina Wilson, Hannah Cavanagh and husband, Nick Cavanagh, Cordie Wilkins, Elise Wilkins, Caitlin Wilson, Avery June Wilkins, Ellie Wilkins; great-grandson, Zachary Cavanagh; brothers, Wayne Wilkins, Logan Wilkins; and sister, Sharla Heflin.The body will lie in state Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at Concord Church of Christ, 4595 Poplar Tent Rd., in Concord. Burial with military honors will be follow at Carolina Memorial Park."Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers." Ps 1:1-3Wilkinson Funeral Home