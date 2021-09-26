Menu
Don Wilkins
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Don Wilkins

May 19, 1939 - September 23, 2021

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Ps 116:15.

Don Wilkins, 82, of Concord, passed from this life peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

He was born in Pecos, Texas, May 19, 1939, to Cordie and Francis Wilkins. He married his loving wife, Barbara Harrison, in February of 1963. He was a man after God's own heart, who loved the scriptures and enjoyed every opportunity to teach them. He served the Lord's church as a deacon and later as a shepherd. Don spent 35 successful years with Tandy/Radio Shack and held many different positions to include, District Manager, Regional Manager, Director of New Business Development and Director of Real Estate. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

Don is survived by his wife, Barbara Wilkins; his children, Twain Wilkins and wife, Denise Wilkins, Donette Wilson and husband, Steve Wilson, Derek Wilkins and wife, Amy Wilkins; grandchildren, Nathan Wilson and wife, Katrina Wilson, Hannah Cavanagh and husband, Nick Cavanagh, Cordie Wilkins, Elise Wilkins, Caitlin Wilson, Avery June Wilkins, Ellie Wilkins; great-grandson, Zachary Cavanagh; brothers, Wayne Wilkins, Logan Wilkins; and sister, Sharla Heflin.

The body will lie in state Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at Concord Church of Christ, 4595 Poplar Tent Rd., in Concord. Burial with military honors will be follow at Carolina Memorial Park.

"Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers." Ps 1:1-3

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Concord Church of Christ
4595 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC
Sep
27
Interment
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt Olivet Rd, KANNAPOLIS, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart breaks for all of Don's family and friends. Every day we greeted each other with smiles and conversation. I have missed seeing Don each morning. I know that he loved all his family; loved hiking; loved traveling; working in his yard; telling me about his children and grandchildren; his Texas cowboy days and that darn horse fall and broke his ankle and foot; his love of Texas (my favorite, too!). He was such a wonderful man and his light SHINED for our LORD!! Peace to all of you, Victoria
Victoria Jenkins
October 29, 2021
Rest In Peace For all his family members Let the Almighty comfort you with holy sprit. He was such a great men to work with I missed him already
Misrak Jemaneh
September 30, 2021
I worked with Mr Wilkins for 9 years. He was a highly respected and respectable man. RIP Mr Wilkins
LaShanda Crosby
Work
September 29, 2021
Don was truly one of a kind. What started out as a friendly hello developed into a friendship. I looked forward to seeing his face every morning. He loved showing off pictures of his family and his wonderful hiking adventures. He went out of his way to write a get well note for my son when he broke his leg and made his day! He was a bright light to me on many mornings and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family who has lost and loved a beautiful soul.
Hillary Bessett
Friend
September 27, 2021
Don was one of the nicest gentlemen I have ever met. He always greeted me with a salute and handshake. He was always proud of his children and loved to brag about his grandkids. Our politics were nearly alike as our faith. Rest easy Don. Your shift is over. Watch over us at 1 BAC. Til we see you at your post... at the Gates of Glory....
Ozzie Holshouser
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results