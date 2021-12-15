Menu
Donald Eugene "Don" Atwell
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Donald "Don" Eugene Atwell

Mr. Donald "Don" Eugene Atwell, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, and the service will follow at 2 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home.

Interment will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Carolina Memorial Park.

Don was born Sept. 21, 1937, in Newport, R.I. He was a son of the late Howard Smith Atwell and Lillian Miller Atwell. He retired from Coca-Cola after 30 years of service where he was a Service Manager. Afterwards, he along with Bill Fink founded A&F Vending Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Ray Atwell.

Don is survived by his wife, Jean Sain Atwell; three children, Donald E. Atwell Jr. and wife, Marcia, of Salisbury, Tina Valdez and husband, Angel, of Kannapolis and Angela Tedder and husband, Ray, of Asheville; two granddaughters, Lisa Souther and husband, Dustin, Malia Barrett and husband, Bryan; grandson, Brennan Tedder; and two great-grandchildren, Whitley and Caroline Souther.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Dec
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Lady's Funeral Home
