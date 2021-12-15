Donald "Don" Eugene AtwellMr. Donald "Don" Eugene Atwell, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, and the service will follow at 2 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home.Interment will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Carolina Memorial Park.Don was born Sept. 21, 1937, in Newport, R.I. He was a son of the late Howard Smith Atwell and Lillian Miller Atwell. He retired from Coca-Cola after 30 years of service where he was a Service Manager. Afterwards, he along with Bill Fink founded A&F Vending Company.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Ray Atwell.Don is survived by his wife, Jean Sain Atwell; three children, Donald E. Atwell Jr. and wife, Marcia, of Salisbury, Tina Valdez and husband, Angel, of Kannapolis and Angela Tedder and husband, Ray, of Asheville; two granddaughters, Lisa Souther and husband, Dustin, Malia Barrett and husband, Bryan; grandson, Brennan Tedder; and two great-grandchildren, Whitley and Caroline Souther.Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory