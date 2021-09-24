Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Earl "Don" Cunningham
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Donald "Don" Earl Cunningham

December 17, 1944 - September 22, 2021

Mr. Donald "Don" Earl Cunningham, 76, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Accordius Health at Concord.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church. A service to celebrate Don's life, including military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jim Collier officiating.

Don was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Loma Linda, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Algie and Stella Frizzell Cunningham; his daughter, Kathy Wiley; and siblings, Jacqueline, Irma, Dick, Mac, Barry, Jimmy, and Johnny.

Don proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church. Don was a very special man who will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Luck Cunningham; daughter, Kimberly Gallegos of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sons, Kenneth Sackett, Donnie Cunningham Jr. of Pueblo, Colo., Troy Cunningham of Denver, Colo., and David Cunningham and wife, Kristine, of Harrisburg; brothers, Ray and Danny Wayne Cunningham of Oregon; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and his fur baby, TC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 643, Concord, NC 28026-0643.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
NC
Sep
25
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.