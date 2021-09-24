Donald "Don" Earl CunninghamDecember 17, 1944 - September 22, 2021Mr. Donald "Don" Earl Cunningham, 76, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Accordius Health at Concord.The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church. A service to celebrate Don's life, including military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jim Collier officiating.Don was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Loma Linda, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Algie and Stella Frizzell Cunningham; his daughter, Kathy Wiley; and siblings, Jacqueline, Irma, Dick, Mac, Barry, Jimmy, and Johnny.Don proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church. Don was a very special man who will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Luck Cunningham; daughter, Kimberly Gallegos of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sons, Kenneth Sackett, Donnie Cunningham Jr. of Pueblo, Colo., Troy Cunningham of Denver, Colo., and David Cunningham and wife, Kristine, of Harrisburg; brothers, Ray and Danny Wayne Cunningham of Oregon; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and his fur baby, TC.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 643, Concord, NC 28026-0643.Wilkinson Funeral Home