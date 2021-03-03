Donald Reid EngJune 9, 1930 - March 1, 2021Donald Reid Eng, 90, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.A memorial service for Don will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at St. James Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Tony Bradshaw.The family will receive friends at Wilkinson Funeral Home Wednesday, March 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for both the service and visitation.The service will be live-streamed on Wilkinson Funeral Home Facebook Page.He was born June 9, 1930, in Kings Mountain, to the late Mozelle and Robert Eng. Don grew up in Kings Mountain and graduated from Kings Mountain High School in 1949. He was employed by Neisler Mills in Kings Mountain until 1956. Donald was married to Janell June 17, 1956, and they moved to Concord, where he joined Collins and Aikman in the styling department. In 1966 he graduated from the Executive Program of the Thirteenth Executive Group at Chapel Hill. For many years, Don served as the manager of Collins and Aikman Home Fabrics at the mill in Concord. In 1985, he was named Vice President of Marketing for Collins and Aikman, Home Fabrics upholstery. As his career grew, he became well known internationally in the textile industry. He retired from Collins and Aikman in 1998, but he continued to consult with several textile mills within the U.S. and China until 2010. In his free time, Don and Janell enjoyed traveling with friends and family throughout the U.S and Europe.Don was a long-time member of Cabarrus Country Club where he enjoyed spending time with friends and attending his daughters' swim meets. He also enjoyed serving as President of the Country Club for many years.Don was very active at St. James Lutheran Church in Concord, where he was a member for over 60 years. As a member of St. James, he served on the property committee, church council, and several advisory committees.Don is survived by his loving wife, Janell (Jo); sister, Brenda Thomason; daughter, Kimberly Haberman and husband, Scot; daughter, Kelley Carpenter and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Sydney Haberman, Samuel Haberman, Casie Carpenter, and Jeffery Carpenter; and great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Hudson, and Hannah.The family is very grateful and appreciative for the loving care provided by the wonderful staff at Mint Hill Senior Living and Hospice of Charlotte.Memorials should be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 684, Concord, NC 28026.Wilkinson Funeral Home