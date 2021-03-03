Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Reid Eng
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Kings Mountain High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Donald Reid Eng

June 9, 1930 - March 1, 2021

Donald Reid Eng, 90, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

A memorial service for Don will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at St. James Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Tony Bradshaw.

The family will receive friends at Wilkinson Funeral Home Wednesday, March 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for both the service and visitation.

The service will be live-streamed on Wilkinson Funeral Home Facebook Page.

He was born June 9, 1930, in Kings Mountain, to the late Mozelle and Robert Eng. Don grew up in Kings Mountain and graduated from Kings Mountain High School in 1949. He was employed by Neisler Mills in Kings Mountain until 1956. Donald was married to Janell June 17, 1956, and they moved to Concord, where he joined Collins and Aikman in the styling department. In 1966 he graduated from the Executive Program of the Thirteenth Executive Group at Chapel Hill. For many years, Don served as the manager of Collins and Aikman Home Fabrics at the mill in Concord. In 1985, he was named Vice President of Marketing for Collins and Aikman, Home Fabrics upholstery. As his career grew, he became well known internationally in the textile industry. He retired from Collins and Aikman in 1998, but he continued to consult with several textile mills within the U.S. and China until 2010. In his free time, Don and Janell enjoyed traveling with friends and family throughout the U.S and Europe.

Don was a long-time member of Cabarrus Country Club where he enjoyed spending time with friends and attending his daughters' swim meets. He also enjoyed serving as President of the Country Club for many years.

Don was very active at St. James Lutheran Church in Concord, where he was a member for over 60 years. As a member of St. James, he served on the property committee, church council, and several advisory committees.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Janell (Jo); sister, Brenda Thomason; daughter, Kimberly Haberman and husband, Scot; daughter, Kelley Carpenter and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Sydney Haberman, Samuel Haberman, Casie Carpenter, and Jeffery Carpenter; and great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Hudson, and Hannah.

The family is very grateful and appreciative for the loving care provided by the wonderful staff at Mint Hill Senior Living and Hospice of Charlotte.

Memorials should be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 684, Concord, NC 28026.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Mar
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
104 Union St S, CONCORD, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are sorry for your loss but celebrate his passing into the loving arms of Jesus.
Andrea and Harry McKay
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear this.We worked with Don when we worked at Mastercraft. He was a Dear friend and we thought a lot of him Prayers for the family
Brent and Pat Rollins
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results