Donald "Don" Linn Ritchie Sr.
July 13, 1934 - March 21, 2022
Donald "Don" Linn Ritchie Sr., 87, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022.
He was born July 13, 1934, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Gurley and Juanita Ritchie. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Ritchie Morrison; and daughter-in-law, Amy Ritchie.
Don was a robust, hard-working man who enjoyed his working years. He was an electrician for many years working at both Cannon Mills and then at UNCC in the Electrical Dept., where he retired from. He was a true devoted family man. He loved attending his grandchildren's sports activities and rarely missed attending these events. Family vacations and meals together were prized times for him. Don loved and was loved by his family, friends and his neighbors who shared front porch sitting and sharing tall tales and war stories. Don was a veteran where he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., today, Friday, March 25, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Willie Rash. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park with military honors will follow. His family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Don is survived by his wife, Zona C. Ritchie; son, Donald "Linn" Ritchie; grandsons, Zeb and Casey Ritchie; granddaughter, Lauren Morrison; great-grandson, Lincoln Bourne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, Kannapolis Camp, P.O. Box 52, Kannapolis, NC 28082 and/or to the American Cancer Society
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.