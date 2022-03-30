Donald Luther Scott Sr.September 1, 1938 - March 26, 2022Donald Luther Scott Sr., 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A celebration of Don's life will begin at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at The Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, with the Rev. Craig Saltzer officiating. The Scott family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Gordon Funeral Home.A Cabarrus County native, Don was born Sept. 1, 1938, to Elmer Luther Scott and Kathleen Bost Scott.He graduated from Concord High School and completed various courses at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Central Piedmont Community College. For 27 years, Don was a regional buyer for Belk Store Services. He enjoyed a life-long interest in sports, especially the UNC Tar Heels, and was an avid golfer.Throughout his life, both while working and in retirement, Don was a passionate volunteer for a variety of community organizations including the Salvation Army and the Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry. Over the years, he was treasurer of the Mt. Pleasant Boosters Club and chaired the Cabarrus County Recreation Department Board. Don was a past president of the Mt. Pleasant Lions Club and in younger days, he was a member of the JayCees, for which he received a Distinguished Service Award, the President's Award, and the Young Layman Award. He was named to Outstanding Young Men of America.At his church, Holy Trinity, Don also held leadership roles as Sunday school superintendent for 16 years, and for four years he served as president of the Mt. Pleasant Church Softball League. For 10 years, he served as president of the Homeowners Association at the Myrtle Beach getaway he owned with his wife, Kay.Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Kay Fisher Scott of the home; one son, Donald Luther "Scotty" Scott Jr.; three stepdaughters, Lindy Fisher Dums (Rich), Susanna Swaringen Shiels (Kevin), and Francie Swaringen Austin (Walter); five grandchildren, Meredith Dums McCaskill (Jamie), Alex Dums (Kendra), Salem Austin, Hannan Austin (Cameron Aldridge), and Sawyer Austin; and five great-grandchildren, Fisher Dums, Kase Dums, Knox McCaskill, Lottie McCaskill and Lyla Aldridge.Contributions in Don's memory may be directed to his church: The Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 595, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124.