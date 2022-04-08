Donna Marie CarlDecember 26, 1938 - April 4, 2022Mrs. Donna Marie Carl, 83, of Concord, passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. As a woman of strong faith, she was a thoughtful, generous, and compassionate woman who was always there to serve others.The family will receive friends Friday, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, April 11, at 11 a.m., at St. James the Greater Catholic Church with Father Jerome Chavarria CSsR officiating.Donna was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Ferndale, Mich., to the late Robert W. Hausfeld and Marie Christie Hausfeld. She grew up enjoying her family and friends in her close-knit neighborhood. She loved dancing, drawing, and camping. Her favorite childhood memories were swimming and picking blueberries while spending time at her grandmother's cabin on Saginaw Bay.From her youth, Donna was active in her church both socially and through service, participating in various bible studies and ministry organizations as well as the church choir. She loved teaching little ones and found her calling in founding and managing the New Beginnings program at St. James the Greater for many years. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and served with Mary's Visitors, bringing gifts, food, Holy Communion, and especially companionship to hospital patients and shut-ins.She was preceded in death by her late, loving husband, Dan "Deacon Dan" Carl.She is survived by good husband, Vic St. Pierre. Also left to treasure her memory are sisters, Barbara Baker of Metamora, Ohio, and Debbie Patterson (Jim) of Charlotte; children, Catherine Green (Paul), Bob Carl (Kelly), Bill Carl (Melissa), Christen Chauncey (Carl) and Susan Carl (Josh); and nine grandchildren, Katherine, Vee, Alex, Zach, Sarah, Delaney, Emma, Madeleine and Astrid.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CVAN, P.O. Box 1749, Concord, NC 28026; Cooperative Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1717, Concord, NC 28026; or to New Beginnings Preschool c/o St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave., Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home