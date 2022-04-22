Menu
Donna Elaine Payne Cochran
1949 - 2022
Donna Elaine Payne Cochran

October 31, 1949 - April 18, 2022

Mrs. Donna Elaine Payne Cochran of Rembrandt Drive in Concord, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Bill Ballance. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

Donna was born Oct. 31, 1949, in Concord, to the late William Thomas Payne and Helen Virginia Green Payne.

She had previously worked at Walmart. Donna loved her husband, children, grandchildren, her sister, and the rest of her extended family. She enjoyed her flowers, cooking shows, and going to the beach with her beloved sister.

Donna is survived by husband, Eddy Cochran; son, Alex Cochran and wife, Shavon, of Concord; daughters, Christina C. Miles and husband, John, of Sherrills Ford, Marsha Miller and husband, Doug, of Concord, and Michelle Cochran Chaney of Concord/Huntsville, Ala.; sister, Debbie Edwards of Concord; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to know her.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 22, 2022.
